Life Insurance FAQ

Southwick: Man, you can get takoyaki. Now, that's a good Japanese meatball, it's octopus. Vacations were a luxury to begin with, but now we're booking revenge vacations and looking to spend even more than before. The Washington Post talked to a travel agent who is booking two $20,000 cabins for a client for a cruise to the Bahamas. She noted that people don't usually spend that much just to go to the Bahamas. Not only that, but the highest-end cabin sold out first and the whole boat was booked in less than 12 hours. We've already talked about the rising cost of real estate in general, so this is just an aside here on revenge real estate. According to Redfin, overall, sales of luxury homes rose 26% in the three months ending in April relative to the same time last year. I don't want to talk about inflation, but the consumer price index rose 5% in May, and the labor department says that's the largest increase since August 2008 when it rose by about 5.4% in one month. But when you look at jewelry, the epitome of a luxury item, prices rose 7.4%. The demand for spending on luxury items isn't just here in the U.S. According to a survey by Ruder Finn, 41% of Chinese consumers said they would increase their spending on luxury goods over the next 12 months. 41%. Now, looking at our two-headed economist over there in the corner, saving money is important on a personal level. Spending money is important for a healthy economy. But on the third hand, if prices rise too high too fast, then that means Alison has to talk about inflation, and I don't want to talk about inflation. It's all exhausting. But you know what's satisfying? Revenge, a dish best served on Wedgwood. So get out there and start spending, wealthy Americans, as if you needed encouragement. That, Bro, is what's up.