Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

Verizon is frequently ranked as the best overall mobile network in the U.S., though this supremacy is being challenged as subscribers begin to transfer to 5G. The company trails its biggest rivals in 5G download speed, but the differences are modest. Importantly, Verizon scores well for its breadth of coverage and strong presence in rural areas or for people driving across the country. Even if Verizon loses some market share in the next generation of wireless communications, it's still in a great position to sustain modest growth moving forward.

Verizon shares are paying an enviable 4.4% dividend yield, which is achieved on a conservative 58% payout ratio. That comes after a tough year in which earnings per share fell 7.5%. Despite all of the challenges faced in 2020, the company still delivered strong free cash flow, and it is forecasting 2% to 5% adjusted earnings growth for 2021. Verizon's dividend has increased every year since 2007, and its outlook indicates that there's no sign of this stopping in the near future.

3. Kimberly-Clark