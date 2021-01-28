Like Star Investor Cathie Wood? 6 Ways to Profit From Her Picks

6. Pick your own Wood favorites

For investors willing to do their own homework, the beauty of the active ETF framework is that Wood makes her picks public every day on the ARK Invest website and through email updates. You only lose a few hours in knowing exactly what holdings each active ETF owns and what changes have been made on any given day.

That way, you can make your own mix of Wood's favorite picks, and you can weight them any way you want. Sure, tracking is a bit of a pain, but the ability to customize your exposure is well worth the extra effort for many investors.

What would Wood do?

If you're excited about what Cathie Wood might think up next, you'll want to follow ARK Invest's active ETFs. There, you'll discover firsthand the results of her thought process, and you'll be able to invest accordingly if you like what you see.

