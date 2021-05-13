Like Tax-Free Income? Here's 1 Investment to Look At

But also, municipal bond interest is always tax-free at the federal level. And if you buy municipal bonds that are issued by your state of residence, you won't be taxed on your interest payments at the state or local level, either.

Say you enter retirement with enough money in your IRA or 401(k) plan to withdraw $20,000 a year, and you're also entitled to $20,000 a year in Social Security income, for a total annual income of $40,000. That may seem like a decent chunk of cash -- until you realize you're subject to taxes on all of it. (Remember, retirement-plan withdrawals are only tax-free if you've saved in a Roth account).

On the other hand, say that in addition to your $40,000 of taxable retirement income, you also own municipal bonds that pay you $3,000 in interest each year. If that $3,000 is completely tax-free, it'll serve as a nice cushion and won't add to a tax burden that already exists or push you into a higher tax bracket than you'd like to be in.