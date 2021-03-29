Living With HIV? Life Insurance Is Available but Limited

“HIV is much more understood than when it was first discovered in the 1980s,” Chris Abrams, a life insurance agent and founder of Abrams Insurance Solutions in California, said by email. Abrams says he has helped HIV-positive clients purchase policies from American National, John Hancock and Prudential.

Guardian Life also recently opened the doors to HIV-positive people. “Healthy individuals living with HIV now have access to both whole life and term life,” according to Mark H. Lewy, Guardian’s chief medical director.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed approval in some cases, Abrams says, but it has not stopped insurers from writing new policies for people with HIV. “I just had an HIV-[positive] client approved last week.”

Expect higher costs and strict requirements

People living with HIV will pay much more for life insurance than a healthy person without the infection. For a typical term life insurance policy, an applicant with HIV might pay 10 times as much as someone in excellent health without HIV, says Jeremy Hallett, CEO of Minneapolis-based life insurance brokerage Quotacy.