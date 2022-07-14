 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking for a different way to save money? 4 rules for starting your own savings circle

If you are trying to find different or extra ways to save money, there's an old option that's making a comeback right now.

PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how a savings circle or money pool may work for you. They also share the top four rules to follow to get this idea underway.

