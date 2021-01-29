Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

So why own shares of Philip Morris International? Well, while it's true that many smokers around the world are trying to quit and many will succeed, gobs of others will take up the habit, which is, literally, addictive. Many countries regulate tobacco less than the U.S. does, too, and haven't been waging information campaigns for many years about the risks of smoking. Also, tobacco companies have been expanding the scope of their products, embracing smokeless and alternative forms of tobacco consumption. Philip Morris International's website leads with the tag line "Delivering a smoke-free future," and its boilerplate message on press releases starts, "Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders."