Love Dividends? Here Are 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

A reason to buy, though, is its dividend, which was recently yielding a whopping 8.4%. Even if that ends up halved, it would be a 4.2% payout. Dig a little deeper into Altria and see what you think about its prospects. (Note that there has been some talk that it might reunite with Philip Morris International, which would bring in the possibility of faster international growth. The latest news is that it won't, but never say never. Still, making investment decisions based on rumors isn't advisable.)