Low on Retirement Savings? Here's What You Need to Do

If you're in the professional-services field, you can try networking with different contacts to build up a client base for eventual consulting work. If you're in a creative field, you can do the same, or start networking with professionals who can offer tips on how to pick up more gig work.

You can also look at starting your own business during retirement that has nothing to do with the work you did while you were employed full-time. If you love cooking and have always wanted to try your luck as a caterer, do it -- even if you've spent the past 40 years crunching numbers as an accountant. The key is to set yourself up for some added income so your nest egg and Social Security benefits aren't tapped out.

Approaching retirement with little savings isn't a great situation to be in, but it's also a fairly common one. Use these tips to bail yourself out of that situation -- and enjoy your senior years to the fullest.

