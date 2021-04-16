Lower-Income Households Still Cautious As Stimulus Spurs Retail Spending

Meanwhile, Severino explains that higher-income households likely feel more optimistic because their wealth has gone up, either due to stock market performance, the real estate market, or excess savings from limited opportunities to spend last year.

Those with higher incomes are also more likely to be able to perform their job duties from anywhere, says Aleksandar Tomic, associate dean and program director of master in science in applied economics at Boston College. They may feel anxious about discussions of when or if to return to the office, but overall, they’re still about their job security.

“If the re-opening continues, these workers will have conversations about returning or not returning to office, but if the re-opening is halted or reversed, they will still be able to do their work,” Tomic says.