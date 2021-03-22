Make a Plan to Get Your Money Resolution Back on Track

Having a personal reason in mind can inspire you to see it through.

Take smaller steps

If you know your “why” but struggle with how to work toward the resolution, try making “little plans within the big plan,” Hubble says. Think about what you can do on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to make reaching your 2021 goal more manageable.

For instance, if your financial resolution is to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt, calculate how much you need to pay each month to meet that goal, Hubble says. Then, focus on that smaller chunk.

Seek an accountability partner

Find someone to discuss your resolution with. A spouse, roommate, friend or co-worker can shepherd and encourage you. Consulting a partner you share finances with is especially important.

“If their goals aren’t in alignment or they’re not supportive of what you’re trying to achieve, it’s going to make it a lot more difficult,” Porter says.

Turning to an expert, like a financial planner, is also an option. If you have a complicated financial situation or resolution, they can help you craft a customized plan.

Automate your resolution