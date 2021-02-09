Make Even More Money With a Mindset Shift, According to Science

Asit Sharma: Yeah, the first thing that I want to say is, it's a wonderful book and a great time of the year when many of us are still forming our New Year's resolutions.

Tim Beyers: Yeah.

Asit Sharma: Put this on your reading list everyone, especially if you're trying to change some habits, it's helpful. But mindset is so interesting.

There was a study at UCLA in 2016, and a professor there put forward a theory that our mind isn't just what exists inside our skull in the form of our brain, it's really something else, it's harder to define, it's emerging systems that we have in our body.

There are some autonomous systems in our body that you read about in high school. You have your central nervous system. Basically, this professor was trying to posit that it's almost impossible to define what the mind is.

I want to loop this into what Tim was saying, that you actually have some control in that sense in shaping your mind. You have this subconscious narrator who's going on all the time. You can let that subconscious narrator just keep narrating the story. But you can get involved on a conscious level, too, and knock on the door and say, "Hey, subconscious narrator. I want also to work on this chapter."