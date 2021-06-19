Make These Moves in Your 50s to Boost Your Social Security Benefits

3. Check your earnings statements for errors

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) issues an earnings statement summarizing your income for the year and estimating your eventual Social Security benefit. It's important to read through that information carefully, because if there's an error that works against you, it could lead to a lower benefit during retirement.

Imagine you earn $80,000 in a given year, and by some fluke you're listed as having earned $0 in wages that year. That's a mistake that could leave you with a lower monthly benefit down the line, and it's the sort of thing you'll want to correct.

If you're 60 or over, you'll get your yearly earnings statement in the mail. If you're younger, you'll need to create an account on the Social Security Administration's website and access it there.

Your 50s are a good time to start seriously thinking about retirement, and that also means setting yourself up to eke as much money out of Social Security as possible. These moves could set the stage for a more generous monthly benefit, and that, in turn, could be your ticket to the retirement you've always imagined.

