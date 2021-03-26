Making Health Insurance Cheaper For Millions Of Americans: President Biden’s Affordable Care Act Reforms

The Covid-relief package temporarily addresses these issues by increasing the generosity of premium subsidies for people purchasing coverage and extends those subsidies to more people, says Blumberg. The benefits will expire in 2023.

The Kaiser Family Foundation’s analysis of ARPA found the plan will help 14 million people who are already paying for insurance and will expand coverage to millions of other people who currently do not have health insurance coverage by offering larger tax credits to lower their monthly premiums.

Who Will Benefit Most From Changes to the Affordable Care Act?

Here are the main ways ARPA will affect the Affordable Care Act.

More Americans Will Qualify For a Subsidized Health Insurance Plan