Making Money With NFTs Without Owning One

Today's video focuses on how you can start making money in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market without buying a single NFT. I discuss the different opportunities available to developers, artists, human resources workers, salespeople, marketers, managers, and many more. Here are some highlights from the video.
- Working in the NFT market can provide numerous benefits. First, it could be a side hustle to start in 2022. Second, it brings the individual front and center into the market and can give firsthand experience in the different ways NFTs are being used. Third, one does not have to invest in an NFT to benefit from some rewards of being involved with an emerging product.
- People can use their current skills to make more money in 2022. Anyone who can craft, draw, design, build, or even customize physical products can start a business of making a person's digital NFT into a physical item.
- Many freelance jobs are also available on Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Linkedin. The job postings tend to look for social media managers or those with experience in coding, sales, or even content creation.
Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.
Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Upwork. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.