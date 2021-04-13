March Mailbag: Invest Like a Girl

"When I discovered options, I found that you can understand the mechanics of something very well and yet not really understand anything." Michael writes, "My first defining moment was a little over a year later when I threw my hands up and said to myself, 'This is for the birds.' While my second defining moment was much harder to suss out in 2014. Seemingly out of nowhere, I got the urge to start investing again. I resolved to take it slow and learn something along the way. I read everything I could get my hands on. One or two books even had a couple of guys wearing silly hats on the cover. I knew my "Moment" had to have something to do with this investing restart, but no particular snapshot of time seemed to have the gravity. Then I remembered something that had happened about two years earlier. My wife and I were driving through Sacramento and we stopped at a McDonald's, likely to satisfy her craving for their ice cream cones. While standing in line, I noticed an older couple off to the side. They were probably in their early to mid-60s. I hesitate to say that they looked homeless, but the best word I can come up with to describe them is tired. They looked tired. They were huddled together with a few dollar bills and coins in their hands trying to figure out if they had the money to get what they wanted. I considered approaching them and offering help," Michael writes, "But there were a few other people nearby. I didn't know how such an offer would be received, and I didn't want to embarrass them, so I did nothing, a decision I sometimes ponder. We see people in need quite often, but for some reason, this stuck with me. Driving away, I resolved that my wife and I were not going to be the retirement age couple at McDonald's trying to figure out if we had enough money to eat. This is perhaps a selfish takeaway from an awful situation, but an honest one. After the exercise sparked by your podcast, I now believe this moment had much to do with the life-changing decision two years later to start investing the right way. While my first two moments are less than uplifting, I promise it gets better. How could it not? Yet the third moment was hardest of all to determine. Lately, I've had the distinct feeling that everything is coming together, like I'm really getting to know myself as an investor. But what moment to use? My portfolio value has recently hit a nice round number and surpassed it nicely on beating the market by an amount that seems to grow by the month. I'm working on some things that you can appreciate, like letting my winners win and investing in growing companies for the long term. Things are moving along nicely, but what moment?" Well, Michael concludes, "Then it hit me, there is no third defining moment. Not yet. I'm still relatively early in my wealth-building journey. My third moment is a moment in the making. I'm working toward it every day and while bumps in the road are to be expected, it's shaping up to be a very positive one. I'm pleased to have you in every one of the Fool podcasts involved in this journey. The practical knowledge and amazing companies discussed are valuable, but the opportunity to view myself in a unique and unexpected way is priceless. For that, I thank you. Michael Rowland, Reno, Nevada." Wow, what a pleasure that was to share. Maria, what came to mind as you heard Michael's story?