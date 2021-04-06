Married? Claiming Social Security at 62 May Not Be Your Best Bet

You could be dooming your spouse to financial disaster

Your Social Security claiming choice doesn't just affect you. If you're married and you were the higher earner in your relationship, your spouse's benefits could be impacted, too. That's because your spouse is typically entitled to survivors benefits if you pass away first.

Now, if your spouse was the higher earner or earned the same as you did, they may not need these benefits. Their own benefits might be bigger than any survivors benefits they'd be eligible for no matter what decisions you make about your benefits.

But if you earned more than your spouse did and are considering claiming Social Security at 62, you may want to seriously rethink that. That's because if you haven't started your benefits yet, your spouse's survivors benefits would be based on the standard benefit you'd get at full retirement age. But if you've already started collecting your checks, survivors benefits are based on the amount you're receiving.