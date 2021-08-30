Married or Divorced? You Could Be Owed Extra Social Security Benefits.

First, figure out whether you're eligible for either of these types of benefits. You can also check your estimated benefit amount online by creating a mySocialSecurity account, which will give you an idea of how much you're entitled to based on your real earnings.

Next, decide what age you want to claim. The only way to receive the full benefit amount you're entitled to is to wait until your FRA to claim. The same is true for spousal and divorce benefits, so if you claim Social Security early, expect to receive smaller checks each month.

Social Security benefits can make retirement more affordable, and if you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to additional money each month. By taking advantage of these types of benefits, you can enjoy your senior years more comfortably.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook