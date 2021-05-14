Maxing Out Your 401(k) Could Earn You This Much Money Over Your Career

Realistic retirement goals (and a vital bonus)

Even if you're unable to max out your 401(k), it's a good idea to contribute as much as you can to it for as many years as you can. Whatever you set aside will certainly improve your financial situation in retirement compared to not preparing at all. (Relying solely on Social Security is not a strategy that will lead to a comfortable lifestyle.)

And as you probably already know, the majority of 401(k)s come with company match programs that match your contributions up to a set percentage of your salary. For example, if you make $60,000 a year and your employer has a 4% dollar-for-dollar matching program, it will contribute up to $2,400 to your 401(k) each year as long as you do the same. This means that you could have a total of $4,800 in contributions for that year. Do that every year for 30 years at a 7% annualized rate of return, and you would wind up with a portfolio worth $485,152. At an 8% rate of return, that would grow to $587,260, at a 9% rate of return, you'd have $713,161, and at 10%, it would be $868,528.