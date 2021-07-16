Maxing Out Your 401(k) Could Score You This Much by Retirement

Because of this dynamic, increasing your contributions might be easier than you originally thought. And if you can cut some of your expenses, you could reach your goal with less money than if you used an account that didn't have this benefit.

You can create a budget by listing your monthly spending and labeling your expenses as either essential or discretionary. You can't get rid of things like your rent or mortgage. But if you spend a lot on unneeded subscription services or dining out, you can reduce those costs and redirect your savings to your 401(k).

There is also the possibility that your employer will give you a company match, up to a certain percentage of your income. As long as you contribute the same amount, your company will, too. So if you make $60,000 and have a 5% match, your employer will add up to $3,000 to your 401(k) if you do, too. Combined with your contribution, you could add $6,000 to your account each year.