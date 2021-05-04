May the Fourth Be With You When You Claim Your Millionaire Retirement

He is too old. Yes. Too old to begin the training.

In the traditional Jedi training program, children are generally chosen to participate. Luke was already a young adult by the time he began to study under the great master. That made it harder for Luke to get to where he needed to be since he had to "unlearn what he had learned" earlier in his life.

While you're never too old to begin investing, as it was for Luke in his training, the path to successful investing does get tougher the older you get started with it. First of all, the earlier you start, the less you have to invest each month to arrive at the same place by the time you retire. That's because the longer your timeframe for investing, the stronger a role compounding can play in building your wealth. That compounding can truly become a strong Force for good on your path to a comfortable retirement.