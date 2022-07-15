 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mega Millions $480 million jackpot is among the largest in its history

Are you America's next lottery multimillionaire?

You'll soon find out if you're playing Friday's Mega Millions — the 10th largest prize in its 20-year history with an estimated $480 million jackpot. No need to grab the calculator, that's about $276 million in cash.

That jackpot grew by $40 million after Tuesday's draw of 4, 7, 10, 45 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 12, didn't produce a jackpot winner.

On Tuesday there were a total of 1,197,065 winning tickets sold, with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, the lottery said in an online release. A ticket sold in Illinois matched the five white balls to win the game's $1 million second prize.

A $20 million jackpot was last won on April 15 and since then there have been more than 14.1 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more, according to the lottery.

Only three other jackpots have been won in 2022 — a $426 million prize in California on Jan. 28, a $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Even though your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, you know what they say, you can't win if you don't play.

