Many homeowners across the country have seen a rise in property taxes. An analysis from Agent Advice shows which cities saw the sharpest rise in average property tax rate.
Metros with the fastest-growing property taxes in America
- Dom DiFurio, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here’s how to combat inflation if money is already tight.
🎧 A boat or RV can make for a fun summer, but there are costs to consider before you make a big purchase. Get tips on the latest PennyWise podcast.
There are several things that can prevent you from getting therapy or other mental health treatment. But for many, the biggest blocker of all is the cost.
Following these steps should make you one of those smart investors, too.
Knowing when and how to draw on your various assets can have a big impact on how much in taxes you’ll owe from year to year.
These indicators suggest we're quite a ways from reaching a bottom.
Saving a lot of money is always great, but you may have better options.
There's a fundamental flaw in the argument that you can't beat the market because even the professionals fail to do so.
Have you checked your credit card interest rate lately? Since credit cards are a type of variable-rate financing, and interest rates are on the rise, your credit card debt is getting a lot more expensive this year! Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Credit Card Expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the direct impact interest rate increases have on credit cards. They also discuss five steps you can take to pay off your credit card. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara: How to manage credit card debt with inflation and rising interest rates How to save at the pump with these 4 simple tips! How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic More from Sara at NerdWallet: Getting Therapy When Cost and Access Are a Barrier Using Credit Card Points at Checkout Has Become Too Easy Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Don't start your checks right away without reading this.