Midyear money check-in: Financial vital signs to monitor right now

A midyear financial review is often a good idea. This year, it’s almost essential.

With people going back to offices, travel resuming and Congress making significant changes to various laws affecting your finances, consider taking some time to check in on your money. You might be able to make some smart moves to reflect the new realities.

1. Budgeting

See where your money is going now. Using a budgeting app or taking a close look at recent bank and credit card statements can help. Then think about expenses you may face in the near future.

2. Debt forbearance

Forbearance on federal student loans is scheduled to end this fall, with monthly payments resuming in October. If those payments would be a hardship, contact your lenders to see if income-driven repayment plans or other measures would help.

3. Flexible savings accounts