Millennials, what will you teach your kids about money?

Hey, internet: Remember millennials? Many of us have graduated from our lattes and leisurely brunches to become parents with jobs, car loans and perhaps even a mortgage.

On our road to adulthood, we’ve experienced two global crises — a recession and a pandemic. Many of us are also still carrying mountains of student debt. These years have shaped our outlook on money, and now we’re teaching our kids what we know.

Here are the money lessons five millennial parents around the country want their children to learn (answers have been edited for length and clarity):

‘Don’t ever think your child is too young to learn’

Laurynn Vaughn, 37, of Kissimmee, Florida, is a single parent to two daughters, ages 5 and 4. She runs a day care that closed during the pandemic but has since reopened. She is also an active volunteer.