Morgan Housel on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

Housel: So much of that, and that's not a forecast of what I actually think is going to happen in the future, that's just setting expectations. A lot of people, just how satisfied they are, whether it's financial planning, how much money they think they will have for retirement or just their expectations of, wow, I'm really satisfied with how I've done with the stock market, it's just expectations setting. If I look historically, and if you look at the last 100 years or so, the stock market has returned about 7% per year adjusted for inflation. I think that probably is, if you were to put a gun to my head, that's what I would expect in the future as well. But what I'm actually thinking about when I'm running the numbers for my own household, about how much money will I need by retirement, how much money will I have by retirement, I use way less than the historic average. Look, if it is more, great, that's just a cherry on top, but I think it's important to set your expectations and have so much room for error in your forecasting and planning, so that if the last 100 years was a positive anomaly, and we're not going to experience that much growth in the future, you are at least prepared for it. That to me is the most reasonable way to plan for the future when the biggest [...] what we don't see coming, is just take what has happened historically and discount it so that you're setting yourself up for better returns.