Mortgage Application Denied? Here’s What To Do

Choose a Better Property or Apply for a Renovation Loan

Sometimes it’s not you—it’s the property that lenders reject. Did you know there are home loans that let you finance the purchase price of a fixer-upper home plus the cost to renovate it? Getting approved might just be a matter of applying for the right loan product, like a HomeStyle Renovation, CHOICERenovation, or FHA 203(k) loan.

When Can You Apply Again?

In some circumstances, you should apply again immediately. If your borrower profile is generally good but one or two items are marginal, it’s possible that one lender will approve you even if another will not. It’s also possible that you could get approved for a loan with more lenient qualification requirements, such as an FHA, VA, or USDA loan.