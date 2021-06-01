Most Older Americans Won't Postpone Retirement Despite the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic threw a lot of people's financial plans off course. Many seniors, for example, who intended to continue working well into their 60s were forced to leave sooner, when health-related concerns drove them away. Meanwhile, millions of jobs were shed once the outbreak struck, and so some older workers were downsized out of a job, leading to an earlier retirement than planned.

The pandemic also made a lot of people financially wary, especially in March of 2020, when the stock market crashed. But interestingly, a report from the Pew Charitable Trusts reveals that most older workers do not intend to delay their retirement as a result of the pandemic. And that's a positive thing.

Why older workers are sticking to their plans

Back in March of 2020, when stocks quickly tanked, it became clear that barring a very swift market recovery, many older workers on the cusp of retirement would need to postpone their plans and wait for their portfolio values to climb back up. But then something amazing happened: The stock market did, in fact, recover quickly, so much so that portfolio values were largely restored well before the end of the year. And that's likely what saved a lot of people's plans.