Most Seniors Wait Until This Moment to Tap Their Retirement Savings

The fact that many seniors aren't tapping their nest eggs until they have to also speaks to the drawbacks of RMDs. While they aren't a problem for those who need their savings to live on, they can be a hassle for seniors who don't need to tap their nest eggs just yet.

RMDs can automatically create a tax liability for seniors who have their savings in a non-Roth retirement plan. Furthermore, once money is removed from an IRA or 401(k), it stops growing in a tax-advantaged manner.

How to avoid RMDs

RMDs can be a burden for seniors who don't need their savings to live on just yet. The good news, though, is that there's an easy way to get out of taking RMDs, and it's to save in a Roth IRA.

Roth IRAs are the only tax-advantaged retirement plan to not impose RMDs and offer other benefits, as well, like tax-free investment gains and tax-free withdrawals. Roth IRA distributions also don't count as income when it comes to determining whether seniors earn enough to be liable for taxes on their Social Security benefits.