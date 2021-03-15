Most Young Retirement Savers Make This Investing Mistake

If you're under the age of 30, and stocks make up less than 70% of your holdings, you may be invested too conservatively. An equity allocation of 80% to 90% would be more appropriate.

That range comes from the Rule of 110, which is an asset allocation guideline tied to your age. To use the rule, subtract your age from 110 -- the resulting number is the percentage of stocks you should hold. Follow that guideline over time and your asset allocation gradually gets more conservative as you grow older. At age 30, you're holding 80% stocks. Five years later, you'd move down to 75%. By the time you celebrate your 65th birthday, stocks will comprise less than half of your portfolio.

Take advantage while you can

For most savers, the stock market is the simplest and most accessible way to build wealth. Take advantage of it while you still can. Give yourself a decade or two to make rapid progress, and then you can return to your conservative ways. In 20 years, you'll appreciate that you didn't do things the other way around.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*