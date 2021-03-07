Mr. Money Mustache Reveals a Huge, Hidden Obstacle to Early Retirement

Adeney: Yeah. By the time you get to about 75% funded level, what that really means is that you have 15 or 20 years of living expenses saved up, so you have a 20-year headway. If you realize the plan isn't working out, you still have 20 years to think about it before you ran out of money. I often joke like, "Well, if this didn't work out, I can go back to school, get a medical degree, become a doctor, and then have a full-on doctor job with high salary before I ran out of my previous savings." Just as one silly example that I wouldn't actually want to do. Then now, that would not happen because I have multiplied my savings even more since then just through good luck and not expanding the lifestyle. Yeah. It's true. Think the income is a possibility. Also, when people are getting ready to consider financial independence, you should also never look at your spending level as fixed. People all think, "This is my expenses," and instead, encourage them to use the word, "These are my spending choices," because you could spend any amount of money, including zero if you're resourceful enough. You can have luxurious life on zero-spending if you have a good enough friendships, and let's say you do house-sitting for people and barter everything and people just like you and to give you money it doesn't happen often, but that's hypothetically possible. You take that extreme and then you take the opposite extreme, like I need $20 million to live, and you can choose where do you want to be on that spectrum.