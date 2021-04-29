My 2 Biggest Investing Mistakes -- and 3 Biggest Successes

3. Investing passively with the majority of my money but leaving some for trading

Because I was busy at my job, I didn't have time for researching all of the stocks and bonds that I should buy. I had the skill, but when I tried, the task would end up incomplete and my money would go uninvested for longer than I wanted. So at some point, I just started passively investing in mutual funds, index funds, and ETFs.

Originally, I planned on investing this way until I could research individual holdings, but then I learned something: Index funds and ETFs are incredibly effective. When you look out five to 10 years or more, the vast majority of money managers fail to match the returns of the S&P 500.

They spend all day and have people with expert-level knowledge looking for great investing opportunities. And they still don't outperform major indexes most times. This made me feel more comfortable keeping my passive investment strategy for the long term. If and when I had a great stock pick, I made a budget for that.