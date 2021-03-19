My Roth IRA Investing Strategy for the Next Stock Market Crash

Yet I don't regret those decisions for one second. I had no way of knowing that we were about to witness the fastest stock market recovery in history, or that I'd be one of the lucky ones who would hold onto their jobs. By wiping my debt balance clean, I also reduced the amount I need to have prepared for an emergency.

My life circumstances, not the stock market, will always be the primary driver of my investing decisions. My age, savings, job security, and retirement goals all matter more than what the stock market is doing.

It would've been great to max out my Roth IRA in March and earn unbelievable returns, but having solid savings and low expenses is the single best way I can protect my investments.

I worked hard in 2020 to reach the point where I'm financially secure enough to take every advantage in the next stock market crash. In 2021, I'm ready to pounce.

