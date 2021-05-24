Nearly Half of Middle-Aged Americans Don't Think They're on Track for Retirement. Here's How to Change That.

The 8% return we used in the example above is based on a stock-heavy portfolio. In fact, 8% is actually a bit below the market's historical average, but it also takes the fact that you'll shift toward safer investments closer to retirement into account. However, if you play it too safe, your savings won't grow as much, which could leave you cash-strapped once your career comes to an end.

3. Start thinking about your senior years

You may feel that you're not on track for retirement simply because you have no idea what your senior years will look like. Now the reality is that if you're in your 40s or even 50s, you may not yet know where you want to end up a decade or more down the line. But one thing you should be more in tune with is your personality.

Are you the type of person who enjoys a laid-back lifestyle, or do you constantly need to be on the go and doing things? Do you prefer to stay close to home, or do you get the itch to travel every few months? And what type of area do you prefer to live in -- a bustling city, or a quiet neighborhood in the suburbs? These aspects of your personality will likely dictate what your retirement looks like to a large degree, and that could, in turn, help you plan and save appropriately for it.