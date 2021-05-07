Nearly Half of Retirees Aren't Receiving Their Full Social Security Benefits -- Here's Why

Both current and future retirees also need to be aware of an unfortunate fact about these thresholds: They aren't indexed to inflation. That means they stay the same year after year, even as incomes rise and the value of each dollar falls.

Because of this, a growing number of seniors are going to start to lose part of their benefits to the IRS since their provisional incomes will climb above this threshold -- even though their buying power definitely won't classify them as the type of wealthy Americans originally supposed to be subject to Social Security taxes.

It's also worth noting that a small number of states also tax Social Security benefits, so if you live in one of them, you'll need to know your state's rules too.