Need Cash Now? 10 Alternatives To Tapping Your Retirement Accounts

9. Social Security

If you’ve already reached your full retirement age but haven’t started taking Social Security yet, you can take a lump-sum distribution of up to six months of payments at once. How much you can take depends on how far past your full retirement age you are. If you’re only four months past your full retirement age, for example, you can only request up to four months of lump sum benefits.

While the influx of cash might be helpful, it’s generally considered a bad idea long term. That’s because it decreases your monthly benefit to the amount it would have been had you started taking Social Security however many months before.

10. 401(k) Loans

This option strays in the direction of tapping your retirement funds, and you should really consider other options if you need cash now. Nevertheless, many 401(k) plans give you the option of taking out a loan from your own account balance.