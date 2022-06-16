 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Need extra cash this summer? Try these proven yard sale tips for 2022!

Are high prices and inflation taking a big bite out of your budget? Why not make some extra cash (or go hunt for bargains) at a summer yard sale!

Host Teri Barr is talking with Certified Financial Planner Liz Weston from NerdWallet to learn why it can be worth your time to hold a yard sale.

She also shares how these types of sales have changed, along with the three biggest tips to be sure your sale will be a success.

Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Liz:

More from Liz at NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

