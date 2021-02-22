Need Income? These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Leading the Market

Lumen's telecom business model provides regular cash flow that has been able to support ongoing dividend payments even when earnings have been lacking. However, when you look back at Lumen's recent dividend history, you'll see a few marks against the company. The biggest came in early 2019, when the company slashed its dividend by more than half from $0.54 per share. Much of the stock's decline since then has stemmed from a loss of confidence from dividend investors.

The big question for would-be investors is whether Lumen has finally gotten control of its debt and is in position to keep strengthening its balance sheet. Often, the telecom business requires massive capital investments in order to keep up with technological advances. Yet some believe that with low interest rates, Lumen could actually raise its dividend within the next few years. If that happens, it will almost certainly push the share price up as well.

2. ONEOK