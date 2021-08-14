Neglecting This Aspect of Social Security Could Leave You Cash-Strapped in Retirement

3. Do a little work

After working all your life, you may have little desire to hold down a job as a retiree. But if you manage to find a job you enjoy doing, it could be a great way to not only earn some money, but also fill your days in a meaningful way. Think about the things you do for fun. You may be able to turn some of your hobbies, like gardening or baking, into an income stream.

While seniors should be grateful that Social Security exists, it's also important to realize what level of replacement income those benefits will provide. The sooner you do, the sooner you can devise a plan to ensure that money isn't a problem for you later in life.

