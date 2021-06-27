New Bill Could Help Seniors Avoid Getting Cheated Out of Social Security Benefits

That's a problem, though. Earnings statements aren't always correct, and if wages are underreported, it could result in a lower retirement benefit. The Know Your Social Security Act would require the SSA to mail annual earnings statements to anyone aged 25 and older. That way, workers will have an easier time reviewing their wage data, and they'll know to correct mistakes that work against them.

In addition to summarizing wages, annual earnings statements also give recipients an estimate as to what their monthly retirement benefit might look like. That piece of information is an incredibly important thing to have in the course of retirement planning.

If the Know Your Social Security Act passes, workers won't have to receive their earnings statements in the mail -- they'll be able to elect to receive them electronically. But the point, either way, is that lawmakers are pushing to make that information more accessible to the public, and it could result in higher benefits for a lot of people.

