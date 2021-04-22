New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Save Social Security -- but Will It?

Lawmakers are aware of this problem, and now, it looks like some are stepping up to address it. Republican Senator Mitt Romney reintroduced a bill last week called the TRUST (Time to Rescue United States' Trusts) Act, which aims to address the revenue shortfalls faced by Social Security and other federal programs that rely on dwindling trust funds. The bill would create bipartisan rescue committees that would be tasked with implementing changes to extend the programs' long-term solvencies.

But could such a bill actually help Social Security? Or it is too late to stop the bleeding?

Drastic changes could be in the works

The good news is that it's certainly not too late for lawmakers to step in and implement changes that could prevent future Social Security benefit cuts. But the longer lawmakers wait to take action, the more drastic those rescue measures will have to be.