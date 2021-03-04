New Delta American Express Limited Time Offers

If you’re itching to travel again, Delta Airlines is ready to help with improved welcome bonuses on its credit cards. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 70,000 or more miles with one of six Delta SkyMiles American Express cards.
Having so many different versions of the card to choose from is a blessing. For starters, with so many variations on earning rates, annual fees and included benefits, there’s bound to be a combination that works for you. Additionally, you may qualify for a welcome bonus on a Delta card even if you held a different version in the past. American Express bonuses are usually limited to once per lifetime, but each card is considered a separate product.
Choosing the best Delta credit card depends on how often you travel with Delta, your spending habits and whether you’re chasing Medallion status. Occasional travelers will likely prefer the Delta Gold American Express card (available in both personal and business versions) and its 70,000 mile bonus. More frequent travelers should consider the Platinum or Reserve versions of the card, which come with higher bonuses, companion certificates and other perks. We’ve got the details on each below.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
For casual travelers, the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express can be an easy way to earn extra miles and enjoy benefits while flying even without holding Medallion status.
This mid-tier card earns 2 Delta SkyMiles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases, restaurants and U.S. supermarkets and 1 mile per dollar spent on everything else. Now, you’ll also earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 on your card within the first three months after approval.
Although the card carries a $99 annual fee, it’s waived the first year. (Rates & fees) After that, it’s still easy to break-even on that cost. Cardholders and up to eight other travelers on the same reservation receive your first checked bag for free when flying Delta. If you and a companion check one bag each, you’d more than make up for the annual fee on a single round-trip. Cardholders also receive priority boarding on every trip.
Additional benefits of the Delta SkyMiles Gold Card include:
- No foreign transaction fees
- 20% cack on in-flight Delta purchases like food, beverages or audio headsets when you pay with your Delta credit card
- Option to “Pay With Miles” by using miles to pay for some or all of a ticket at a rate of 1 mile = 1 cent. A minimum redemption of $50 is required (redeeming SkyMiles awards is also still available)
- $100 Delta flight credit if you spend $10,000 on your card within a calendar year
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Delta loyalists take note: the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express offers even more benefits for cardholders, which makes it great for flyers who already receive checked bags and priority boarding through elite status (though they’re still included with the card if you don’t).
The new offer on this card more than doubles the previous welcome offer. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on your card within the first three months. You’ll also earn 3 miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels. Like the Delta Gold card, you’ll also earn 2 Delta SkyMiles per dollar spent at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets and 1 mile per dollar spent elsewhere.
The $250 annual fee on this card comes with a lot of perks, including a companion certificate every year upon card renewal. (rates & fees) That’s essentially a buy-one-get-one ticket when flying main cabin on a domestic flight, though you’re still responsible for applicable government taxes.
Other benefits of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card include:
- No foreign transaction fees
- 20% back on in-flight Delta purchases when you pay with your Delta credit card
- Discounted $39 Delta Sky Club Access for you and up to two guests
- Basic travel protections, such as trip delay insurance and a baggage insurance plan, when you pay for eligible trips with your Delta Platinum card
- 10,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) toward elite status after you spend $25,000 on your card within a calendar year, up to two times per year
- Waiver on Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) if you spend $25,000+ in a calendar year, making it easier to qualify for status
- Fee credit every four years toward TSA PreCheck or Global Entry when you pay for your enrollment on your Delta Platinum American Express card
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Loyal flyers may be most interested in the premium Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express. Out of Delta’s personal card offerings, the Reserve offers the most opportunities to earn (or boost) your Delta Medallion status. In fact, the new welcome bonus on this card includes additional MQMs on top of a generous collection of redeemable SkyMiles.
New cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after spending $5,000 on the card in the first three months, making it even easier to achieve the next level of Medallion status. Cardholders will earn 3 SkyMiles per dollar spent on purchases with Delta and 1 mile on everything else. Take note that these earnings rates are lackluster compared to the Platinum card, though the benefits and potential to earn status is better.
There’s no question this card is expensive at $550 per year, though it includes unlimited access to Delta Sky Clubs and Centurion Lounges for the cardholder when flying Delta. (Rates & fees) You’ll also receive a companion certificate each year upon card renewal—as a Reserve cardholder, it’s valid for a round-trip domestic ticket in Main Cabin, Comfort+ or First Class for even more value, though you’re still on the hook for taxes and fees.
Additional benefits of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card include:
- No foreign transaction fees
- First checked bag free for you and companions on the same Delta reservation
- Priority Boarding on Delta flights
- 20% Back on In-Flight Delta Purchases when you pay with your Delta credit card
- Travel protection, including trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage insurance, on eligible trips charged to your Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card
- Option to “Pay With Miles” by using miles to pay for some or all of a ticket at a rate of 1 mile = 1 cent. The minimum redemption is $50 (redeeming for SkyMiles awards is also still available).
- Two annual one-time use guest passes for Delta Sky Club
- Upgrade priority compared to other Medallion members who have the same Medallion level and fare class
- 15,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) toward elite status after you spend $30,000 on your card within a calendar year, up to two times per year
- Waiver on Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) toward Silver, Gold or Platinum Status if you spend $25,000+ in a calendar year
Delta Business Credit Cards
Small business owners don’t have to miss out on Delta’s limited time offers. All three business cards co-branded by Delta Airlines and American Express are also offering improved welcome bonuses right now:
The Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card offers 70,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first three months.
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card offers 90,000 bonus miles and a $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases within three months.
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card offers 80,000 bonus miles and a $200 statement credit after spending $5,000 in purchases within three months.
Personal vs. Business Delta Credit Cards
The personal and business versions of each Delta American Express card are similar, but not identical, which means you’ll need to look at some of the finer details.
The included benefits when flying Delta, such as checked bags, status boosts and companion certificates, remain the same whether you choose the personal or business version of the card. However, Delta rewards ongoing spending with different bonus categories on the business cards.
- The Gold Business Card earns 2 miles per dollar spent with Delta, restaurants, U.S. shipping purchases and U.S. advertising in select media. It earns 1 mile per dollar spent on everything else.
- The Platinum Business Card earns 3 miles per dollar spent with Delta or directly with hotels and 1 mile per dollar spent on everything else. Unlike the personal card, earnings increase to 1.5 mile per dollar spent after you spend $50,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year.
- The Reserve Business Card earns 3 miles per dollar spent with Delta and 1 mile per dollar spent on everything else. Earnings increase to 1.5 mile per dollar spent after you spend $150,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year.
SkyMiles members are allowed to hold both a personal and business Delta credit card if you want to fully commit to earning Delta rewards. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of increased offers on both sides of the equation while keeping personal and business expenses separate.
Bottom Line
Six Delta American Express cards are offering improved welcome bonuses for new cardholders to kick start their future travel. With so many different cards available, at least one of the cards is bound to be a good fit for your needs and travel priorities making this a great time to take a closer look.