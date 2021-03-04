New Delta American Express Limited Time Offers

If you’re itching to travel again, Delta Airlines is ready to help with improved welcome bonuses on its credit cards. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 70,000 or more miles with one of six Delta SkyMiles American Express cards.

Having so many different versions of the card to choose from is a blessing. For starters, with so many variations on earning rates, annual fees and included benefits, there’s bound to be a combination that works for you. Additionally, you may qualify for a welcome bonus on a Delta card even if you held a different version in the past. American Express bonuses are usually limited to once per lifetime, but each card is considered a separate product.

Choosing the best Delta credit card depends on how often you travel with Delta, your spending habits and whether you’re chasing Medallion status. Occasional travelers will likely prefer the Delta Gold American Express card (available in both personal and business versions) and its 70,000 mile bonus. More frequent travelers should consider the Platinum or Reserve versions of the card, which come with higher bonuses, companion certificates and other perks. We’ve got the details on each below.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card