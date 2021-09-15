New Job? 6 Benefits That Make the Most of Your Money

4. Retirement plans matter, no matter your age

If your employer offers a retirement plan , it's a good idea to get yourself signed up. Although you might not be able to afford a full contribution at your first job, consider contributing enough money to get any match your employer offers, because that's a tax-free increase in your compensation. The tax code allows for many different types of retirement plans. Among the more common are 401(k) plans at for-profit companies and 403(b) plans at non-profit organizations, both of which allow workers to make contributions with pre-tax dollars. Your money then accumulates tax-free until retirement.

5. Stock purchase plans can pay off

Stock options may have been given to you as part of your compensation plan. In addition, many public companies (and some private ones) allow employees to buy stock with each paycheck, usually at a discount to the market price. If you can afford it and you are comfortable with your employer's prospects, this can be an excellent deal because you are able to accumulate shares regularly and with a lower cost basis (and no commission) than you could otherwise. Some stock grants depend on how long you are with the employer; you may have to work a certain number of years before your stock or your options are fully vested. Stock you buy with your own money is yours no matter what.