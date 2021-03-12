New Stimulus Package: Unemployment Benefits, $300 Per Week Extended Until September

It’s also unclear what taxpayers who received unemployment benefits in 2020 should do about their 2020 tax return. The IRS has not yet indicated how people who already filed their taxes should amend their 2020 return to reflect the partial tax break—or how people who haven’t filed yet should account for the tax break.

Are The Expanded Unemployment Benefits Enough?

One big question remains: Will this round of aid be enough to cushion American workers’ finances until the job market recovers?

U.S. gross domestic product—a major indicator of economic health—is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of 2021, according to projections by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. If the employment situation improves drastically over the summer as vaccinations increase and employers can hire with confidence, Congress may not feel a need to pass any further stimulus packages.