New to Investing? 3 Beginner Mistakes to Avoid

With the seemingly infinite lists of acronyms and abbreviations, complicated jargon, and complex topics, the early steps in one's investing journey can certainly feel overwhelming -- like trying to order a meal in Paris when the only French word you know is "merci."

While inexperienced investors might be itching to make their first stock purchases on the road to building wealth, their zeal can quickly wane if they find that they've made choices that lost significant amounts of their initial investments.

What to do if you're a young investor? First, congratulate yourself. You've taken your first steps to building wealth and gaining financial independence. Next, take heed: There are some common pitfalls that novice investors often fall victim to. So let's look at some of the things to keep in mind as you embark on your investing journey.

1. Read, reflect, repeat

In one of the most famous scenes from Hamlet, Polonius encourages his son to, more than anything, be true to himself. While inexperienced investors should also follow this sage advice, I think it comes second to another pearl of wisdom: Be careful about what you read.