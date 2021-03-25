New to Investing? 3 Beginner Mistakes to Avoid

Understanding how much risk you are willing to bear is important. A good way to judge is by asking yourself how you would feel if you lost your entire investment. While no one would feel happy, would you lose sleep and make yourself ill?

3. Jumping on the bandwagon

Once you are comfortable with the risks, you should do your own homework to determine the best path forward. Perhaps you want a mutual fund, or you'd like to mix in individual stocks.

You can certainly adjust your path as you get more comfortable investing or your financial situation changes. What you should refrain from doing is buying a stock or other asset class merely because it is gaining a lot of attention. It is difficult, but you should judge an investment on its own merits.

For instance, you would have lost a lot about 60% if you bought GameStop when the share price was over $480 earlier this year. Remember, do your own homework and don't get overly swayed by short-term price movements.