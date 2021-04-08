New to Investing? 3 Beginner Mistakes to Avoid

Because the market can drop, you should never invest money in it that you expect to spend in the next few years. That way, if the market does go down, your immediate lifestyle won't be affected by it. That goes a long way toward enabling you to stay invested when you're facing losses due to an uncooperative market.

In addition, one of the best ways to make money investing is to buy stocks when they're cheap, which often happens after a panic or crash. If you're unable to keep your money committed when stocks are cheap because you need that money to cover your costs, then you won't make the outsize returns that often come after a crash.

2. Paying too much attention to a stock's past performance

There's a reason that a standard investment disclaimer goes something like, "Past performance is not indicative of future results." That's in large part because the stock market attempts to price in what will happen in the future, not simply reflect what happened in the past. The problem with the future is that it hasn't happened yet, and as a result, it may not unfold exactly as investors hoped.