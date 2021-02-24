New to Investing? 3 Solid Choices for Your Portfolio

Dividend stocks allow you to generate regular income in your portfolio without having to do a thing. From there, you can use that money as you want or reinvest it to grow additional wealth.

Dividend stocks are a great way to protect yourself in the face of market downturns. Even when stock values decline, companies with a solid history of paying dividends tend to keep paying. To get started with dividend stocks, you can check out this list of dividend aristocrats, which are S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend every year for at least the past 25 years. Many of the companies on this list have been around for a long time and make for relatively stable investments.