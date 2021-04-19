New to Retirement? Avoid These Rookie Mistakes

But also, there are options you'll need to wade through within each choice. If you go with original Medicare, you'll have to select the Part D plan that best meets your needs without having to overpay for your premiums. Similarly, you may have a few dozen Medicare Advantage plans available where you live, and so selecting the right one will be crucial.

Now the good news is that you're allowed to change your Medicare coverage every year once you enroll, so if you wind up with the wrong plan, you won't be stuck with it for life. But it's still best to do a lot of research to avoid signing up for a plan that really doesn't meet your needs.

Start off on the right foot

Entering retirement means grappling with a whole new schedule, but also, a whole new set of financial decisions to make. Aim to avoid these beginner mistakes so you can enjoy your new stage of life to the fullest.

