New to the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

First, if you're just starting out purchasing equities, there are a few guidelines to follow. It's a good idea to begin with a company you're familiar with, and JNJ hits the mark on that one. Ever heard of Band-Aids, Tylenol, and Listerine? Yep... they're all manufactured by JNJ, along with an impressive list of products you use every day.

Second, determine if the company is stable. J&J has been around for over 130 years, so there's almost zero chance it won't be around during the course of your lifetime. It's also a Dividend King, having paid and increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. That's an awesome track record that doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon.

Third, what are the company's growth prospects? For Johnson & Johnson, the sky's the limit, because the consumer division is just a small part of its future.